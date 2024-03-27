Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3 deg cel in next 5 days: Met

Hyderabad: The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state during the next seven days.

Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Tuesday, the report added.