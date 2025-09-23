May new year usher in peace, prosperity: Prez Murmu’s ‘Rosh Hashanah’ greetings to Israel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conveyed warm ‘Rosh Hashanah’ greetings to her Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, and to the global Jewish community, marking the beginning of the Jewish New Year. The festival, which is observed with prayers, traditional meals, and customs symbolising renewal and peace, holds deep cultural significance.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “Excellency Isaac Herzog, on behalf of the Government and people of India, I convey heartfelt Rosh Hashanah greetings to you and the Jewish community. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity, and good health for all.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on Monday extended his greetings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish community worldwide.

“Shana Tova! Warmest Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health,” PM Modi posted on X. India and Israel have continued to strengthen their ties in recent years, with cooperation expanding in areas such as defence, cybersecurity, agriculture, water management, and innovation.

The personal rapport between PM Modi and Netanyahu has often been highlighted as a driving factor in the growing partnership between the two nations. The exchange of greetings also follows Netanyahu’s wishes to PM Modi last week on his 75th birthday. The Israeli PM had joined several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi.

This year’s Rosh Hashanah observance comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has claimed thousands of lives over the past year. India has consistently urged for peace, restraint, and dialogue in the region, even as it continues to maintain close relations with Israel.