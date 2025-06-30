Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Inspects Development Works in Rahmat Nagar Division

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted an inspection of various ongoing and proposed development activities in Rahmat Nagar, as part of efforts to address civic and infrastructure issues in the area. During the visit, she directed Project Chief Engineer and CCP officials to expedite the road widening works, emphasizing the need to alleviate traffic congestion.

Residents Urge Mayor to Resolve Traffic Issues

Local residents of Rahmat Nagar interacted with the mayor during her inspection and requested immediate measures to widen the road, pointing out daily traffic woes and bottlenecks. The mayor assured them that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Also Read: Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Resigns, Accuses Party of Backroom Deals and Betrayal

Inspection of Function Hall Construction and Anganwadi Centre

As part of her visit, the Mayor also inspected the ongoing construction of a function hall, ensuring the project is progressing as per schedule. She made a surprise inspection at the Anganwadi Centre in Brahma Shankar Nagar, which is being developed as a community hall to serve the needs of local residents.

Senior Officials Accompany the Mayor

The inspection was conducted in the presence of key GHMC officials including the Zonal Commissioner, CCPA, Sanitation Staff, and Project Chief Engineer. The Mayor emphasized coordinated efforts among departments to ensure timely and quality completion of public infrastructure projects.