Mayor of Chittoor in Heated Argument with Traffic CI

In a surprising turn of events, Mayor S. Amudha of Chittoor engaged in a heated argument with a Traffic Circle Inspector (CI) over a vehicle blocking traffic.

The incident occurred near the Gandhi statue, where the mayor’s vehicle was parked, causing significant congestion in the area.

The Traffic CI requested the Mayor to move her vehicle to alleviate the traffic jam, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

Eyewitnesses reported the confrontation, highlighting tensions between local officials and law enforcement. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.