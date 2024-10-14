MBBS student commits suicide in hostel room in UP

Barabanki: Worried about failing due to low attendance, a second-year MBBS student at a private college allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room in Safedabad town here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 11. No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

Yadav’s roommate Manish Kumar had gone to the hostel mess for dinner on Friday night. After returning, he found the hostel room locked from inside. Kumar called out his roommate’s name several times but there was no response, police said.

Other students and hostel staff soon gathered there, broke open the door and found Yadav’s body hanging from the ceiling with a bedsheet, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. No suicide note was found in the room, they added.

Yadav’s father Dr Omprakash Yadav and other family members were also informed and they reached the college from Varanasi on October 12.

Other students told police that Yadav was stressed due to his low attendance and feared that he would fail.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Tripathi said an investigation has been launched into the matter to ascertain the reason behind Yadav’s extreme step.

Yadav’s elder brother Chandrashekhar said he had recently visited his brother’s college to enquire about his health and had asked him to come home but he refused.