MBT Delegation Meets Telangana DGP, Demands Independent Probe into Shaik Riyaz Killing

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), met with Telangana Director General of Police, Shivdhar Reddy IPS, on Monday to submit a memorandum concerning the alleged fake encounter of Shaik Riyaz by Nizamabad police.

Joining Khan in the meeting were Riyaz’s family members, including his mother Zareena Begum, wife Sanober Nazmeen, daughter Ruheena Sultana, and son Shaik Rehan. The delegation expressed deep concern over Riyaz’s death and called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The memorandum also requested a detailed inquiry into the killing of Constable Pramod Kumar, which the MBT claims is linked to the same series of events. The delegation urged the police leadership to ensure accountability and transparency in the investigation.

Other MBT leaders present during the meeting included Mir Basharath Ali, President of MBT Nizamabad District, Saquib Ullah Khan (Advocate), and youth leader Affan Ullah Khan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Amjed Ullah Khan emphasized that the families of the victims seek justice and demanded that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate the alleged encounter. He stressed that only an independent and unbiased inquiry could restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

The DGP assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken seriously and that appropriate action would be considered in accordance with the law.