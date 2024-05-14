Hyderabad

MBT Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan Injured in Road Accident

Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek, got Injured in a road accident early this morning. The incident occurred in Hyderabad, causing immediate distress among his supporters and colleagues.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Supporters and well-wishers of Amjed Ullah Khan have expressed their concern and prayers for his swift recovery.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

