MCA allows free entry for fans at Wankhede for India’s T20 World Cup victory parade

New Delhi: The Mumbai Cricket Association has allowed free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium for India’s T20 World Cup victory parade on Thursday evening.

Upon landing in the capital on Thursday morning, Men in Blue assembled at a hotel before heading for a breakfast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After meeting with PM Modi, the team will leave for Mumbai from Delhi. The BCCI has arranged a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Police have advised commuters to avoid the route during the victory progression as traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

“A grand victory parade is organised on July 4, 2024 for the Indian cricket team, winner of the T20 World Cup at Marine Drive. To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm today,” Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team landed at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after being stranded for days in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl-induced delay.

Coming back to the final, India defeated first-time finalist South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.