MCD bypoll: Delhi CM votes in Shalimar Bagh, asks electors to join celebration of democracy

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday cast her vote in the MCD bye-election at AP Block in Shalimar Bagh and urged electors in all 12 wards, where voting is underway, to step out of their homes and exercise their franchise to build a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

At her polling booth, the Chief Minister was accompanied by her husband, Manish Gupta, and other family members.

Talking to reporters after the voting, she posed at a selfie booth and said, “It is a celebration of democracy, with bye-elections being held for 12 seats in Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi, especially the residents of these 12 wards, to make maximum use of their vote.”

She said, “Through their vote, they can elect the most eligible representatives, which will accelerate Delhi’s development. Every individual should exercise their right to vote. Only when our youth, women and elderly take part wholeheartedly in the bye-election, the democracy’s best picture will be visible to all.”

Talking to reporters outside the polling booth, CM’s husband Manish Gupta said, “We have voted. We voted along with our family.”

Praising his wife and the Chief Minister’s hard work despite criticism by the Opposition parties, he said, “Doing our work is our responsibility; the issues are being created by others. Otherwise, we have been continuously carrying out our work.”

In a message on X, the CM wrote, “Today, in the municipal corporation bye-election, I cast my vote at my booth along with my family, thereby fulfilling my democratic responsibility. Voting is an integral part of the sacred process of our democracy, and our active participation in it further strengthens democratic values.”

“On the occasion of this bye-election being held in 12 wards of the state, I humbly urge all voters to reach the polling stations in the largest possible numbers and certainly cast their precious votes. Each of your votes plays a decisive role not only in determining the direction of local governance but also in laying a strong foundation for the overall development of Delhi, good governance, and transparency,” wrote the Chief Minister with a tag line of ‘Mission Viksit Delhi’.

As many 6.98 lakh registered electors will decide the fate of 51 candidates in the 12 MCD wards where voting began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. The results will be declared on December 3.

As many as 580 polling stations have been set up for the bye-elections in the 12 wards — Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.