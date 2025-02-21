MEA Expresses Concern Over USAID’s Role in India’s Voter Turnout Program

New Delhi: The Indian government has expressed concern over recent revelations regarding the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allegedly interfering in India’s electoral process. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that Indian authorities are investigating the $21 million funding reportedly aimed at influencing voter turnout in Indian elections.

MEA Responds to Allegations of Foreign Interference

At a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have seen information put out by the US administration about USAID activities and funding. These revelations are deeply troubling, raising concerns over foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.” Jaiswal emphasized that Indian agencies and relevant departments are currently examining the matter, but declined to comment further at this stage.

Trump Questions USAID’s Funding for India

US President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million through USAID to influence voter turnout in India. Speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, Trump questioned the rationale behind the funding, suggesting it was aimed at influencing the electoral outcome in India. “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump remarked.

USAID Funding Canceled by DOGE

On February 16, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of several foreign assistance programs, including the controversial $21 million for India’s voter turnout initiative. The department described these programs as unnecessary or excessive, citing concerns over the use of taxpayer dollars.

Also Read: Telangana Students Drive Groundbreaking AI Project to Preserve Telugu Language



Global Scrutiny of USAID’s Role

In addition to India, questions are now being raised about USAID’s involvement in other countries, particularly in Bangladesh. There have been accusations regarding USAID’s influence in Bangladesh’s political landscape, especially after the alleged ousting of the Awami League government in August 2023. In response, the US government has suspended all USAID aid programs in Bangladesh.

India’s Government Keeps Focus on Investigation

The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, and it remains to be seen whether any actions will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. The issue of foreign interference in India’s electoral process is likely to remain a focal point in both domestic and international discussions.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as Indian authorities continue to investigate these troubling allegations of foreign involvement in the country’s internal affairs.