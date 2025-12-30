Measurement of Graveyard Near Sambhal Jama Masjid to Begin Today

Sambhal: The measurement of the eight-bigha graveyard located near the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal is set to begin shortly on Tuesday. Administrative preparations for the measurement of the cemetery, situated near the Jama Masjid and opposite the Harihar Temple, have been completed, though the actual measurement process had not started at the time of filing this report. The designated land surveyor has not yet reached the site. According to administrative sources, the surveyor is expected to arrive shortly, along with other relevant officials.

The measurement of the cemetery will officially commence only after the arrival of all concerned authorities. The exercise is being conducted following complaints alleging illegal construction of approximately 20 to 25 shops and houses on the cemetery land. The purpose of the measurement is to address these complaints and ascertain the actual status of the land. In view of the sensitive nature of the issue, the police administration has been put on high alert to prevent any untoward incident or tension. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in and around the cemetery premises.

For security reasons, entry into the cemetery has been restricted, and no one is currently being allowed inside the area. To maintain law and order, RPF and PAC personnel have been deployed at every major street and intersection in the city. As a result, the area has effectively been turned into a cantonment. More than 500 police personnel are deployed on the ground, including forces from eight police stations. In addition, three companies of the PAC and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) are maintaining a strict vigil over the entire area.

The administration has placed the entire locality under close surveillance, and the movement of people is being carefully monitored. Officials have assured that the entire measurement process will be carried out in a peaceful, fair, and transparent manner. A clear warning has been issued that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order or spread rumours. The administration has reiterated that no tolerance will be shown towards any individual or group trying to create unrest during the process.