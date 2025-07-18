Medak Congress Leaders Face Backlash for Ignoring Murdered Leader’s Family

Medak district is witnessing unrest within the Congress party ranks as top Congress leaders failed to visit the family of slain party leader Marelli Anil, who was shot dead earlier this week. The silence and absence of senior leaders have sparked criticism and disappointment among party workers and the local Scheduled Caste (SC) cadre.

Marelli Anil Shot Dead After Party Meeting

Marelli Anil, a committed Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday night while returning from a party meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. The incident occurred near Variguntham in Medak district, sending shockwaves through the local Congress community.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Senior Congress Leaders on District Tour Skip Condolence Visit

On Thursday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Labour Minister G. Vivekanand, senior leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, and Medak Congress MLA Mynampally Rohit toured Medak district for various official and party programmes.

Surprisingly, none of the leaders visited Anil’s village, which is located just a few kilometers from their tour route. Additionally, no public condemnation or mention of the killing was made in any of their public meetings, which has left party workers stunned and disheartened.

Also Read: Telangana Congress Leader Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Medak District

Ministers Yet to Visit Mourning Family

District Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who has been appointed as the in-charge for local body elections in the Medak region, also failed to visit Anil’s family even days after the murder. Their silence has been interpreted as indifference, sparking further anger among the local cadre.

Only Local Congress Leaders Attended the Funeral

Among senior Congress leaders, DCC President Anjaneyulu and Narsapur in-charge Avula Raji Reddy were the only ones who attended Anil’s funeral, offering their condolences and standing by the grieving family.

Party Cadre Express Dismay Over Leadership’s Silence

Family members of the deceased leader expressed deep disappointment at the party leadership’s lack of response. They said they had expected moral and political support, but instead faced silence. Many local leaders and workers have now begun questioning their continued association with a party that appears to ignore its grassroots activists in times of need.

According to SC wing members, this neglect could lead to a growing disconnect between the party leadership and its base, especially in marginalized communities.