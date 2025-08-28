Medak Flood Fury: 60 Rescued, 2 Missing as Govt on High Alert, Minister Reviews Damage

Hyderabad: Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha today visited flood-affected areas in Ramayampet of Medak district and assured full support to the affected region from the government.

While interacting with the people affected by the floods, he confirmed that the body of one person swept away in the floods had been recovered. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is constantly monitoring the situation, and the government is on full alert,” he assured.

He also directed the officials to step up relief measures, particularly for residents of low-lying areas severely impacted by incessant rains over the past two days.

He directed revenue officials to evacuate families from vulnerable localities and provide them with food, clothes, and bedsheets. He also asked officials to prepare estimates of crop and property damage caused by the heavy downpour.

The Minister said continuous rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in Ramayampet. District disaster management, revenue, police, and medical teams have so far rescued 60 people, while two remain missing.

Accompanied by former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Rajanarasimha inspected damaged bridges, culverts, and houses in BC Colony, Sai Cheruvu, Konapur, and Nandigama Road.

The Minister noted that nearly 200 mm of rainfall had been recorded in parts of Ramayampet, Kamareddy, and Medak, calling it the heaviest in the last 50 years.

He appealed to people in flood-prone areas to cooperate with officials and shift to safer locations until conditions improve. “The government machinery is working round-the-clock to prevent loss of life, restore damaged roads and extend full support to affected families,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, and officials at the state and district levels are continuously monitoring relief efforts to ensure timely assistance.