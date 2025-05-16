Medchal Horror: Woman Brutally Murdered in Atvelli, Body Found Half-Burnt

Medchal, Telangana: A gruesome murder shocked residents of Atvelli village under the Medchal municipal limits on Friday morning. A 50-year-old woman, identified as Lakshmi from Vikarabad, was found dead under suspicious and horrific circumstances.

Local Laborer Found Dead in Rented Room

Lakshmi, who worked as a daily-wage laborer in a local wine shop, was living in a rented makeshift room (referred to locally as a “Rekulu Room”) in Atvelli. In the early hours of Friday, locals noticed smoke emanating from her room and immediately alerted the police.

Brutal Killing: Throat Slit, Body Set on Fire

Upon arrival, Medchal police discovered Lakshmi’s half-burnt body inside the room. Initial forensic analysis and eyewitness accounts suggest that unknown assailants slit her throat and mutilated her nose and ears before setting her body on fire, likely in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigation Underway

A Clues Team was dispatched to the scene to gather forensic evidence. Medchal ACP Shankar Reddy and CI Satyanarayana inspected the crime scene and confirmed that a murder had taken place. Police have registered a case and are investigating multiple angles, including personal enmity and robbery.

Public Shocked, Police Seek Leads

The brutal nature of the murder has left local residents in shock. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify the perpetrators. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed.