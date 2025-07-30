Medical Student Allegedly Commits Suicide in Telangana

Telangana

A 19-year-old medical student of Rajiv Gandhi Institure of Medical Sciences (RIMS) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fan at his hostel room on Wednesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 July 2025 - 18:42
Adilabad: A 19-year-old medical student of Rajiv Gandhi Institure of Medical Sciences (RIMS) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fan at his hostel room on Wednesday.

According to police, the student was identified as Sahil, a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He was pursuing his MBBS at RIMS and was staying in the boys’ hostel. Sahil reportedly locked his room and took the extreme step shortly after his roommates had left.

Fellow students, upon noticing the incident, rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

