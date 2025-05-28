MedPlus Reports Strong Growth in FY25, Profit Rises Despite Revenue Dip

Mumbai: India’s leading retail pharmacy chain MedPlus Health Services reported a strong year-on-year performance in its Q4 FY25 financial results, despite a slight sequential dip in revenue. The company also announced the appointment of Subrahmanyam Sharma Tatapudi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective May 27, 2025.

Q4 FY25 Financial Highlights

According to the company’s stock exchange filing:

Revenue from operations fell 3.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,509.6 crore from ₹1,561.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income dropped 3.08% QoQ to ₹1,525.4 crore .

Consolidated net profit rose 12.01% QoQ to ₹51.3 crore, up from ₹45.8 crore.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, MedPlus showed significant growth:

Net profit surged 53.7% from ₹33.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 1.3% YoY.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) nearly doubled, increasing 91.1% YoY to ₹61.12 crore.

Operating EBITDA rose 38.2% YoY to ₹80.33 crore, with an improved EBITDA margin of 5.3% vs. 3.9% last year.

Strong FY25 Annual Performance

For the full fiscal year FY25, MedPlus achieved:

Consolidated net profit of ₹150.32 crore, up 129.6% from FY24.

Annual revenue from operations rose by 9.1% to ₹6,136.05 crore.

Expansion Milestone: 4,712 Stores Across India

The company added 100 new stores during the quarter, taking its total count to 4,712 stores across the country as of March 31, 2025. The expansion underlines MedPlus’ commitment to growing its offline presence in addition to its online platform.

In a key leadership move, the board of directors approved the appointment of Subrahmanyam Sharma Tatapudi as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 27, 2025. He previously served as Deputy CTO, playing a crucial role in the company’s digital infrastructure and technological transformation.

About MedPlus Health Services:

MedPlus is one of India’s leading pharmacy retail chains with a hybrid online-offline model. Its business includes retail and wholesale pharmacy, diagnostic services, private-label manufacturing, and import/distribution of health products.