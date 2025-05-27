MeeSeva or MoneySeva? Public Services Hijacked by Greedy Operators

Hyderabad:

Public outrage is growing over widespread corruption and overcharging at MeeSeva centers across the outskirts of Hyderabad. Citizens report that several MeeSeva operators are exploiting public needs by charging exorbitant fees for basic government services, with little to no regulatory oversig

MeeSeva Centers Charging Excessive Fees Against Official Rates

Although government-mandated fees are clearly outlined in the official Citizen Charter, most MeeSeva centers are blatantly ignoring them. For example, a ration card application officially costs only ₹45, but applicants are reportedly being charged over ₹250. Even a simple printout of a PDF file from WhatsApp is being priced at ₹150 or more.

Case in Point: Shocking Charges for Basic Certificates

In a recent incident in Narsingi, a citizen was charged ₹250 for applying for a Voter ID card. When he applied for an EWS (Economically Weaker Section) certificate, the operator demanded ₹200. Additionally, an affidavit was issued for which the center collected ₹800. These kinds of unauthorized charges are becoming routine for every minor service request.

Fake Birth Certificates & Violation of Citizen Charter

The problem has escalated to the point where fake birth certificates have surfaced within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Despite the Citizen Charter listing services and their fixed charges, almost no MeeSeva center follows these guidelines, leading to an unchecked black-market rate for every service.

Citizens Forced to Pay Due to Lack of Alternatives

With services such as caste, income, and residence certificates, and even the inclusion or removal of names on ration cards now routed through MeeSeva centers, citizens have no choice but to comply with the inflated fees. The ongoing drive to update ration cards has seen a surge in applications, and with it, a corresponding rise in fee exploitation.

Lack of Supervision by IT Department Encourages Misuse

Districts like Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Bhuvanagiri are among the worst affected. MeeSeva operators in these areas continue their practices without fear, largely due to a lack of supervision by the Information Technology (IT) department. No routine inspections have been conducted in the past six months, allowing these centers to operate freely without accountability.

Public Demands Strict Inspections and Action

Citizens are now urging the government to implement strict inspections and enforce compliance at MeeSeva centers. Without immediate intervention, the misuse of public services under the guise of MeeSeva will continue to burden common people and erode trust in digital governance.