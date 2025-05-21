Mega DSC Mock Test Series Started – Access Now!

The Andhra Pradesh government has activated mock tests for AP DSC 2024 from 11:00 AM today, offering candidates an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming recruitment exams. This move comes as part of the state’s mega recruitment initiative for 16,347 teaching posts across various categories.

Mock Tests Available on Official Website

Candidates who have applied for the AP DSC 2024 exam can now log in to the official website and access the mock tests. These tests are designed to help aspirants familiarize themselves with the exam pattern, format, and time management strategies, giving them a significant advantage ahead of the main exam.

Massive Response: Over 5.67 Lakh Applications Received

The AP DSC (District Selection Committee) notification has received an overwhelming response, with a total of 5,67,067 applications submitted by aspiring teachers across the state. The large number of applicants reflects the growing demand for government teaching jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP DSC 2024 written examinations are scheduled to take place from June 6 to July 6, 2024. The exams will be conducted in online mode, covering various posts including School Assistants, SGTs, PETs, TGTs, and PGTs.

Authorities have urged candidates to take full advantage of the mock tests to boost their confidence and improve their performance. These tests will help identify weak areas and allow for better preparation in the final weeks leading up to the exam.