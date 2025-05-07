Mega Job Fair Kicks Off in Hyderabad, Empowering Youth with Career and Health Opportunities

Hyderabad: A major job fair aimed at uplifting unemployed youth in Telangana was inaugurated today at Kaja Mansion Function Hall in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event is being jointly organised by Deccan Blaster Mannan Khan and Bliss Berg Future of Hope, with support from BC Dal.

Over 100 Reputed Companies Participate

The job fair was inaugurated by Dundra Kumaraswamy, National President of BC Dal, and Dr. Vinay Sarikonda, who cut the ribbon to officially open the event. More than 100 reputed companies from various sectors including IT, education, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and banking are participating, offering interviews and on-spot opportunities to eligible candidates.

“Golden Opportunity” for Telangana’s Youth

Addressing the gathering, Dundra Kumaraswamy urged young job seekers to take full advantage of this rare opportunity. “Qualified young men and women must showcase their talents. This job fair will inspire confidence and help shape the future of our youth,” he said.

Health Meets Employment: Free Medical Camps Organised

In a unique integration of employment and wellness, Bliss Berg Future of Hope along with Sigma Hospitals has arranged free medical camps at the venue. Renowned doctors are providing health check-ups and consultations, encouraging early diagnosis and preventive care.

Massive Turnout and Positive Response

Thousands of enthusiastic youth turned up for the job fair, many of them hopeful for their first break into professional careers. The organisers expressed optimism that the event would be a catalyst for social transformation, promoting both economic empowerment and health awareness among the youth.

A Step Toward a Healthier, Employed Society

By combining job access with healthcare, the organisers aim to deliver a comprehensive social welfare initiative. With strong participation from multinational companies and active engagement from job seekers, the fair is poised to become a model for future employment-driven events in the region.