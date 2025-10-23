Mega Job Mela in Bellampalli: Singareni’s Major Initiative for Employment Generation

In a significant move to empower unemployed youth, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced the organization of a Mega Job Mela in Bellampalli town on October 26. The event aims to connect job seekers with over 80 private companies offering employment opportunities across various sectors.

A poster related to the event was formally released on Thursday at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad, by Bellampalli MLA Sri Gaddam Vinod, Bhupalpally MLA Sri Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, and SCCL Chairman & Managing Director Sri N. Balaram.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Gaddam Vinod and CMD N. Balaram emphasized that the Job Mela aligns with the Telangana State Government’s vision of facilitating employment for the youth. They urged all unemployed individuals from Bellampalli and surrounding regions to utilize this golden opportunity.

Interested candidates can register in advance by scanning the QR code featured on the Job Mela poster. The organizers noted that this initiative will help participants find jobs suited to their educational qualifications and skill sets.

Highlighting SCCL’s continued commitment to social responsibility, CMD Balaram shared that through similar Job Melas previously conducted at Ramagundam, Wyra, Madhira, and Bhupalpally, more than 12,000 candidates secured employment in reputed private companies.

MLA Gaddam Vinod lauded Singareni’s efforts in creating livelihood opportunities and empowering youth through such impactful programs.

The event was also attended by GM (Coordination & Marketing) Sri T. Srinivas and other senior officials of SCCL.