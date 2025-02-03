Mega Job Mela in Hyderabad on February 5: A Golden Opportunity for Job Seekers

Hyderabad: A mega job mela is set to take place on February 5, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Yousuf Function Hall, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

The event, organized by Mannan Khan Engineer, will provide a wide range of job opportunities across various industries, including pharma, healthcare, IT & ITes, education, banks, and more. This job fair will be a golden opportunity for job seekers to secure employment in a competitive job market.

Key Event Details:

Date : February 5, 2025

: February 5, 2025 Time : 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Venue : Yousuf Function Hall, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

: Yousuf Function Hall, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad Entry : Free for all job seekers

: Free for all job seekers Contact: For more details, interested candidates can call 8374315052

What to Expect at the Mega Job Mela:

This event will feature multiple top companies offering jobs in various sectors. Positions available will cater to candidates with different qualifications and skill sets. Additionally, work from home options will be available with some of the participating companies, offering flexibility in work-life balance.

Job Sectors:

Pharma

Healthcare

IT & ITes

Education

Banks

Others

Qualifications Required:

Minimum qualification: Above SSC (Secondary School Certificate)

(Secondary School Certificate) Preliminary interviews will be conducted on the spot at the venue, so candidates should be prepared with their updated resumes and necessary documents.

Why Attend the Mega Job Mela?

Multiple Job Opportunities: A wide range of positions will be available in top industries, providing candidates with diverse career options. On-the-Spot Interviews: Candidates can attend preliminary interviews directly at the venue, speeding up the hiring process. Work from Home Options: For those looking for flexible working arrangements, some companies will offer remote working opportunities. Free Entry: Job seekers can attend the event free of charge, making it accessible for everyone in the community.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills’ Kishkindha Kitchen Fails Health and Safety Standards, Inspection Report Reveals

How to Prepare:

Bring Multiple Copies of Your Resume : Ensure your resume is updated to reflect your latest qualifications and experience.

: Ensure your resume is updated to reflect your latest qualifications and experience. Dress Professionally : Wear business attire to create a strong first impression.

: Wear business attire to create a strong first impression. Research the Companies : Familiarize yourself with the participating companies and their job roles to be well-prepared for interviews.

: Familiarize yourself with the participating companies and their job roles to be well-prepared for interviews. Prepare for Interviews: Brush up on common interview questions and be ready to discuss your skills and experiences confidently.

The Mega Job Mela in Hyderabad on February 5 offers a perfect opportunity for job seekers to connect with top employers across various industries. Whether you’re looking for a full-time position, a work from home opportunity, or a part-time job, this event is not to be missed. Mark your calendar and take the first step towards your dream career!

For more information or to register, contact 8374315052 or visit the event venue directly.