Mehbooba Mufti Lauds States for Resisting Waqf Act, Calls It a Blow to Minority Rights

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed her gratitude to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for their “courageous and principled stand” against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mufti Hails Support from Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, and Siddaramaiah

Mehbooba Mufti wrote identical letters to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, appreciating their stance on the controversial Waqf law.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mufti said:

“I have written to @MamataOfficial ji, @mkstalin ji & @siddaramaiah ji expressing heartfelt gratitude for their courageous & principled stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill. In today’s India, where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised, their unequivocal voices come as a breath of fresh air.”

“A Beacon of Hope for Jammu and Kashmir”: Mufti

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir as the only Muslim-majority region in India, Mufti said the support from these leaders brings solace and encouragement during turbulent times.

She accused the ruling powers of promoting a “majoritarian tide” that threatens India’s core values of plurality and diversity. “Minorities, particularly Muslims, have borne the brunt — most recently through the arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws,” she added.

In the letters posted publicly on X, Mufti drew parallels between the Waqf Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370, describing them as part of a “broader pattern of systemic erosion of rights.”

She wrote,

“These actions echo earlier injustices such as the dismemberment of Jammu and Kashmir and reflect a broader attack on our constitutional fabric.”

Call for Unity and Restoration of Constitutional Values

Mufti concluded by expressing hope that with continued leadership and principled resistance from state leaders, India can reclaim its constitutional values and inclusive identity.

“Your courage and clarity are a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices, you have stood up for justice and the inclusive idea of India,” she stated.

