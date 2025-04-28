Mehfil-e-Ghazal Shines in Muscat at the Residence of Zaheeruddin Mohammed Al Din Sahab

A soulful Mehfil-e-Ghazal was recently held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, hosted at the elegant residence of Zaheeruddin Mohammed Al Din Sahab, a respected and beloved figure in the local Indian and cultural community.

An Evening of Soulful Music and Cultural Elegance

The event was a grand celebration of Ghazal and classical music, led by Nizam Ali Khan, a renowned Ghazal and classical artist based in Hyderabad. His team delivered a mesmerizing musical performance that captivated the audience.

The Featured Artists of the Night:

Prince Sikandar Khan – Tabla Maestro

– Tabla Maestro Fareed Ali Khan – Professional Vocalist

– Professional Vocalist Eng. Faizan Ali Khan – Vocalist

– Vocalist Rafi Baksh – Keyboard Artist

Together, they created an enchanting ambiance filled with melody, rhythm, and lyrical depth, making the night unforgettable for all attendees.

Also Read: India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Fake News on Army, Terror Attack

Prominent Guests and Esteemed Attendees

The event was graced by notable figures from the Indian community in Oman, particularly members of the Deccani Wing of the Indian Social Club (ISC). Among the distinguished guests were:

Suhail Khan – Vice Chairman of ISC and a well-known social figure

– Vice Chairman of ISC and a well-known social figure Mansoor Seth – Owner of Deccan Darbar Restaurant, respected entrepreneur

– Owner of Deccan Darbar Restaurant, respected entrepreneur Atif Handsome – Prominent Omani citizen and businessman

– Prominent Omani citizen and businessman Mr. Maseehuddin Sahab – Manager, Arabian Travels

– Manager, Arabian Travels Sayeed Bhai – Manager at Mercedes, Oman

Several other respected personalities also attended, adding grace and significance to the gathering.

A Memorable Night Concluded with Delectable Cuisine

The Mehfil concluded on a high note with a lavish dinner, offering a variety of delicious traditional dishes. Guests enjoyed the food and camaraderie, making the event not just a musical evening, but a truly heartwarming social celebration.