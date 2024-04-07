Mercury to hover around 41 to 43 degrees for some more days in Telangana

Hyderabad: The sun is scorching in Telangana. The temperature is expected to be between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius across the State for the next couple of days.

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the State along with severe heat wave conditions for two days Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has warned people not to venture out from 11 am to 4 pm. Now, an orange alert has been issued for several districts today due to the intensity of the heat wave.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts in the wake of the heat wave conditions.

A yellow alert has been issued in Wanaparthy Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday as there is a possibility of heat wave conditions at isolated places in the State. On the other hand, from today onwards, there is a possibility of different weather conditions in the weather across the State.

Light to moderate rains likely

It seems that the people, who are already reeling under the scorching sun, will get some relief. According to the IMD, there is a forecast of rain for the State for four days from Sunday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts today with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

A yellow alert has been issued in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, Kamareddy district on Monday with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour.