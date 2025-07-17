Plan to Merge 14 Telangana Villages with Maharashtra Sets Off Political Buzz

Hyderabad: Merge 14 Telangana Villages with Maharashtra: A political storm has erupted following Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s announcement that the State government has begun the process of merging 14 villages from Telangana into Maharashtra. The Minister claimed that these villages fall under Maharashtra’s revenue jurisdiction and that residents are registered voters of the State.

Merge 14 Telangana Villages with Maharashtra: Villages Bordering Adilabad District Targeted

According to reports, the 14 villages in question are located along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, specifically in Rajura and Jiwati taluks of Chandrapur district. A high-level meeting chaired by Bawankule in Mumbai, attended by representatives from the 14 villages and officials from Chandrapur, discussed the proposed integration.

Historical Contrast: Villages Once Wanted to Join Telangana

In a surprising twist of irony, many villages from Maharashtra, especially from Nanded and Adilabad districts, had previously expressed interest in merging with Telangana. In 2018, villages from Dharmabad in Nanded even passed resolutions seeking inclusion in Telangana due to its pro-farmer policies.

In 2019, leaders from Nanded, Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat, and Hathgaon met former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and requested that their regions be considered for merger, citing the success of schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

BJP MLA from Karnataka Also Sought Telangana Merger

Adding to the narrative, BJP MLA Shivraj Patil from Karnataka’s Raichur City had also advocated for the merger of Raichur with Telangana, impressed by the developmental initiatives under the BRS government.

Sharp Reactions from Telangana Citizens

The latest announcement from Maharashtra has drawn sharp criticism from Telangana citizens and observers. Entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy voiced his concern on social media platform X, stating:

“In 2022, 14 villages from Maharashtra wanted to join Telangana. Why? Because they believed BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would give them better welfare, power, and dignity than their own State,”

“In 2025, under Congress, Maharashtra wants to take 14 villages from Telangana. Why? Because our leadership is collapsed and clueless,” he added, highlighting the shift in perception under the current Congress-led Telangana government.

Questions Over Governance and Border Security

The controversy raises serious questions about inter-state boundaries, governance, and political leadership. Critics argue that the current Congress government’s lack of assertiveness is leading to territorial claims by neighboring states, potentially altering state borders and impacting regional stability.

Conclusion

As debates intensify over Maharashtra’s bold claim on Telangana’s villages, all eyes are on the Telangana government’s response. Whether this move leads to legal, political, or public resistance remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—this development has reignited the border politics of the region.