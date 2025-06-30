MERI SPARK—A GLIMPSE INTO NEW INITIATIVES at Meridian School, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Banjara Hills, hosted a vibrant and engaging event on campus, titled MERI SPARK, to introduce a series of groundbreaking educational initiatives for the academic year 2025–26.

Held on June 28th, the event welcomed parents, students, and guardians for a first-hand experience of the school’s innovative approach to holistic education.

A Unique Orientation Experience

Unlike traditional orientations, MERI SPARK transformed the school’s quadrangle into a colorful, carnival-like space. Under blue and orange canopies, creative stalls were set up to showcase the diverse learning programs—ranging from academics to sports and crafts like woodwork and pottery.

Mrs. Lalitha Naidu, President of Meridian School Society, said,

“With every new initiative, we open doors to discovery, creativity, and confidence. These programmes are designed to nurture potential and empower every student to thrive in a changing world.”

MERI SPARK highlighted several new tools and initiatives to elevate the learning experience:

1. Raz-Plus Literacy Platform

A blended learning tool aimed at enhancing reading and literacy across age groups. Ideal for IB PYP students, it promotes differentiated and conceptual learning.

2. Butterfly Edu Fields – Hands-On STEM Learning

An innovative STEM education initiative offering practical learning through experiential kits, sparking scientific curiosity and critical thinking.

3. The Young Entrepreneurs Programme

A skill-based initiative encouraging real-world learning through activities like Carpentry (Wood Wizard), Pottery (Shape & Shine), Gardening (Green Scouts), Theatre (Footlights), and more.

4. Student Achievement Pact (SAP) Form

A powerful tool for tracking a student’s all-round development across academics, habits, co-curriculars, and personal goals.

5. ICE Program – Integrated Competitive Excellence

Designed to help students excel in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology—preparing them for national-level competitive exams.

6. Go Sharpener – Sustainability & Impact Tracking

A platform rewarding students for eco-friendly behavior while building their digital sustainability profile.

An initiative nurturing creativity and expression through acting, drama, and storytelling.

8. Game Point – Sports Coaching Program

Offering high-quality coaching in sports like Basketball, Cricket, and Pickleball to students and adults alike.

9. Mindful Oasis – Mental Health & Well-Being Cell

A dedicated counselling space where students can share their thoughts and emotions in a safe, supportive environment.

10. The Achiever’s Model

A holistic 8-pronged evaluation system offering parents insights into their child’s progress across academics, health, discipline, technology, sports, and more.

Leadership and Participation

Mrs. Poonam Jha, Principal of Meridian School, emphasized the school’s commitment to innovation, saying,

“At Meridian School, we believe that growth comes from innovation. These new initiatives are not just programmes—they are pathways to inspire curiosity, build character and prepare our students for a future full of possibilities.”

Cultural Showcase and Parental Engagement

The event featured impressive music and dance performances, with both group and solo acts receiving high praise from attendees. Students also offered live demonstrations—like pottery-making—engaging parents directly in the learning process. The grand finale dance performance was a crowd favorite, closing the day on a high note.

MERI SPARK: Igniting Curiosity, Creativity, and Confidence

MERI SPARK was more than an orientation—it was a celebration of growth, a testament to Meridian’s vision of delivering education that equips students not just academically, but holistically for the future.