Meridian School, Banjara Hills Achieves 100% Pass Percentage in SSE Exam for Two Decades

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Banjara Hills, continues its legacy of academic excellence with a remarkable 100% pass percentage in the SSE Exam of Class X for the past twenty years. The school’s Principal, Ms. Nishi Rana, proudly announces the outstanding achievements of its students in the recent examination.

Leading the cohort is Sabdha Reddy, securing an exceptional score of 491 out of 500, equating to a remarkable 98.2%. Alongside, Anushree Erukulla, Aishani Vallabhaneni, and Divya Nimishakavi have also excelled, each scoring above 97%.

The school boasts exceptional scores across various subjects, with notable achievements in Mathematics, Telugu, AI, Urdu, French, and Social Science, all scoring a perfect 100%. Further, the students have demonstrated outstanding proficiency in subjects such as English, Science, and Home Science.

Expressing her delight, Principal Ms. Nishi Rana extends her heartfelt congratulations to the students and teachers for their relentless dedication and hard work. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our students, teachers, and parents,” she remarks.

The success stories of the students further affirm the school’s commitment to holistic education. Sabdha Reddy expresses gratitude for the support received from the school, teachers, and parents, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort and a deep interest in the subjects.

Anushree Erukulla acknowledges the invaluable guidance provided by the school’s management and teachers, attributing her success to their unwavering support.

Aishani Vallabhaneni extends her gratitude to the teachers for their guidance throughout her academic journey, highlighting the school’s nurturing environment.

Divya Nimishakavi expresses her appreciation for the continuous support from the Principal, teachers, and parents, acknowledging their role in her achievements.

The remarkable achievements of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, stand as a testament to its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, setting a benchmark for educational institutions nationwide.