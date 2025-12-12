Meridian School, Banjara Hills, celebrated its spectacular Annual Sports Day – ASTITVA

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Banjara Hills, hosted its Annual Sports Day 2025 with great enthusiasm, celebrating the theme “Astitva – Panch Mahabhuta”—a tribute to the five elements of nature and their harmony with human life. The event showcased a blend of athletic excellence, cultural vibrancy and strong messages on sustainability and holistic development.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Major General Puneet Kapoor, Dy Comdt & CI, MCME, whose motivating words urged students to pursue discipline, determination and integrity. Dr. P. Lavanya Naik Jadav, DCP – SHE Teams & Bharosa, Women’s Safety Wing, addressed the gathering through a recorded message, emphasizing empowerment, awareness and women’s safety.

The programme began with a welcome note and the Annual Report by Principal Mrs. Poonam Jha, who highlighted the school’s three-decade journey of excellence. She said this year’s theme was deeply inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, promoting peace, prosperity and environmental responsibility.

The event unfolded into a series of captivating displays symbolising the five elements. Students presented synchronised drills, including Wings Drill, Hoop Drill and an electrifying Fire Jump, drawing loud applause from the audience. Performances by the Primary and Junior wings added charm, especially the delightful Grand March by the youngest students.

Academic toppers of CBSE Grades 10 and 12, along with national-level sports achievers, were honoured during the ceremony.

Each element of nature found representation on the field:

Air through a high-energy Zumba routine,

through a high-energy Zumba routine, Water through the Wings Drill,

through the Wings Drill, Space through the Hoops Drill,

through the Hoops Drill, Fire through a daring gymnastics Fire Jump,

through a daring gymnastics Fire Jump, Earth embedded throughout the event’s theme and performances.

Maj Gen Puneet Kapoor lauded the school for its thoughtful thematic presentation and stressed the need to preserve nature for future generations. Quoting Nelson Mandela and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he reminded students that the true purpose of education lies in character-building and leadership. Teachers, he said, remain the nation’s foremost builders.

Dr. Lavanya Naik Jadav, in her message, praised the students’ efforts and encouraged young learners to stay aware, confident and empowered.

The Sports Day arena buzzed with energy as students displayed teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship, echoing the spirit of Astitva – our existence on the Blue Planet.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Head Boy Yuvraj Akenapally, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, parents, staff and students and reaffirmed that “together, anything can be achieved.”

Meridian School, Banjara Hills, once again underscored its commitment to shaping confident, compassionate and capable individuals—nurturing learning that goes beyond classrooms and into real-world values and experiences.