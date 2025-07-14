Meridian School, Banjara Hills Celebrates 30 Glorious Years of Educational Excellence

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Banjara Hills, marked a significant milestone with the celebration of its 30th Founders’ Day titled ‘Tres Decenios’, alongside its Investiture Ceremony, in a glittering and memorable event held in the school quadrangle.

A Legacy of Excellence Since 1995

Founded in 1995 by Mr. Neelkanth Butta and Mrs. Renuka Butta, Member of Parliament (16th Lok Sabha), Meridian School has grown from a modest bungalow in Banjara Hills to a leading educational institution with multiple campuses across Hyderabad. For the past three decades, the school has been at the forefront of holistic and quality education, shaping the futures of thousands of students.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The grand celebration was graced by Mrs. Hari Chandana, IAS, Hyderabad District Collector, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Anuj Kapadia, Consultant Cardiologist and Director of the Cath Lab at AIG Hospitals, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence added prestige and warmth to the ceremony.

Investiture Ceremony: New Leaders Take Charge

The highlight of the event was the Investiture Ceremony, where nearly 100 students from the Primary, Middle, and Senior sections were officially invested as members of the Student Cabinet. In a vibrant display of tradition and responsibility, these young leaders pledged to uphold the values and ethos of Meridian School.

Principal’s Address and New Initiatives

Welcoming the guests, Principal Mrs. Poonam Jha reflected on the remarkable journey of the school and the visionary dream of its founders. She presented the school’s stellar academic results, highlighting multiple centum scores by students. Mrs. Jha also unveiled new student-focused initiatives like:

Go Sharpner tie-up for sustainable digital impact

tie-up for sustainable digital impact ICE Program for Competitive Excellence

for Competitive Excellence YEP (Young Entrepreneurs Programme)

She emphasized the school’s commitment to blending academic excellence with future-ready skills.

Tribute from the Founders and Leadership Team

Mrs. Renuka Butta, co-founder and former Member of Parliament, emotionally recalled the school’s humble beginnings and its remarkable 30-year journey. She thanked the teachers, parents, and well-wishers for their unwavering support and expressed immense pride in the legacy they’ve built.

The CEO of Meridian Group of Schools also praised the founders’ vision and the team’s continued dedication to “serve with sincerity, lead with integrity, and inspire by example.”

Cultural Extravaganza and Student Voices

The Head Boy Yuvraj Akenapally and Head Girl Avni Mandala delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, pledging to host 30 student-led events in honour of the 30th anniversary. A special school choir performance, a skit depicting Meridian’s journey, and vibrant dance performances lit up the stage and received enthusiastic applause from parents, guests, and students alike.

A Vision for the Future

Meridian School, with its motto “Connecting Mind and Heart”, continues to stand as a beacon of progressive education in India. As the institution steps into its fourth decade, its commitment to nurturing future-ready, compassionate leaders remains stronger than ever.

Conclusion:

‘Tres Decenios’ was not just a celebration of 30 years of academic excellence but a reaffirmation of Meridian School’s dedication to holistic development and nation-building through education.