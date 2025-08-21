Meridian School, Banjara Hills Hosts Vibrant Inter-School Literary & Cultural Fest ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Hyderabad: Meridian School, Banjara Hills successfully hosted an engaging Inter-School Literary and Cultural Fest themed “Viksit Bharat 2047 – Dream, Design, Deliver”. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 35 leading schools of the twin cities, with nearly 800 students showcasing their talent across 30 disciplines including debates, creative writing, dance, music, photography, technology, theatre, and fine arts. The campus was brought to life with colour, creativity, and camaraderie.

The fest commenced with a spectacular inaugural function, featuring a traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by a sloka recitation invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings and a vibrant dance performance by the host school. Mrs. Poonam Jha, Principal of Meridian School, warmly welcomed the teachers and students, emphasizing the importance of inter-school interaction for forging lasting friendships among students.

The Chief Guest, Smt. Rumana Sinha Sehgal, praised the initiative for fostering creativity, talent, and collaboration among students. She encouraged the participants to persevere and highlighted the significance of such platforms in building confidence, leadership, and teamwork.

The competitions concluded with a colourful valedictory ceremony, where winners were awarded trophies and certificates. Special accolades, including the Shield for Maximum Participation, Overall Winner Trophy, and Runner-Up Trophy, were presented to schools demonstrating consistent excellence across events. Dr. Srilekha Kocharlakota, Guest of Honour, commended the winners and highlighted Melange as a platform celebrating diversity, friendship, and inter-school collaboration.

The students and faculty of Meridian School took pride in hosting the event, ensuring its smooth conduct and extending warm hospitality to all participants. The fest offered invaluable lessons in teamwork, responsibility, and leadership, leaving every participant with cherished memories and meaningful learning experiences.

The Inter-School Literary & Cultural Fest proved to be a true celebration of talent, diversity, and camaraderie, inspiring young learners to dream, design, and deliver for a brighter future.