Message for Rinku Singh: Whatever happens, ‘maarte jaao’

New Delh: The big-hitting Rinku Singh says head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have empowered Indian players to express themselves on the field, embrace their natural style while being relentless in attacking.

Rinku blasted 53 runs off 29 balls at No 5 while forming a crucial 108-run partnership off 49 balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy (74), laying the foundation for India’s 86-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I here on Wednesday.

“The coach and captain have asked us to play our game and whatever the situation (is), the message from them is maarte jao ball ko (just keep hitting the ball),” Rinku said at the post-match press conference after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

“(The) coach has asked us to back ourselves and play your game. He has given us full freedom to hit the ball,” added Rinku, who has worked with Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Rinku, who has more often than not found himself batting towards ending stages, was called into action in the sixth over on Wednesday after India were reduced to 41/3 inside the powerplay.

The dashing batter from UP gave an insight into his mindset. “At the position I play, I get batting at different junctures of the game. Whenever I get batting earlier, my aim is to take singles and doubles and attack the bad balls,” he said.

“When I come to bat with 2-3 overs left, my aim is to hit more fours and sixes. My main aim is to collect more and more runs for the team.”

He revealed that the ball was not coming properly on to the bat initially.

“When the match started, the ball was not coming properly on to the bat. When Sanju (Samson) and Surya bhai got out then Reddy told me that ball phass rahi hai (the ball is sticking on the wicket).

“I batted accordingly and then the wicket got a little better. We were discussing that we should get a (good) partnership first and get the momentum. We started with singles and then Reddy hit sixes and the momentum changed.”

The UP all-rounder, who will next be seen in the Ranji Trophy, sees himself playing all the three formats. “I do see myself as an all format player, wherever I get the opportunity I will play,” he said.

The third and final T20I will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.