MeT Department Forecasts Rain and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu for the Next Few Days

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, predicting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next few days.

The forecast is attributed to a deep depression located in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring significant weather changes to the region.

Weather Outlook for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Wind



As of Monday, the deep depression was approximately 500 km east of Chennai and is expected to move southwestward toward Tamil Nadu. This weather system is likely to weaken as it shifts southward and makes landfall near the delta districts of Tamil Nadu by December 26. The IMD has warned that after making landfall, the system will continue to influence weather patterns across Tamil Nadu, with widespread rain likely to affect several parts of the state.

Impact on Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal



Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the forecast period. On December 24 and 25, Chennai and surrounding areas are likely to witness moderate rainfall along with light fog during the early morning hours. The rain and thunderstorms will be most intense as the deep depression approaches and impacts Tamil Nadu’s coastline.

Widespread Rain Expected on December 26 and 27



As the system continues to move toward the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, widespread rain is forecast for December 26 and 27. The rains are expected to intensify as the system makes landfall, bringing more challenges to the region. These rains are likely to have an impact on agriculture, infrastructure, and daily life in various parts of the state, particularly in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Cyclone Alert Issued for Tamil Nadu Ports



In response to the ongoing weather system, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a third-level cyclone alert for seven major ports in Tamil Nadu. The affected ports include Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, and Karaikal. This alert has been issued due to the potential for strong winds and heavy rain as the system moves west-southwest toward the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh.

Also Raed | Heavy rain forecast for four delta districts of Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal’s Aftermath and Ongoing Monsoon Conditions



The threat of cyclonic weather follows the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1. Cyclone Fengal claimed 12 lives and caused widespread destruction, including flooding 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land. The cyclone’s impact was severe, leaving behind significant damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, and power lines.

Tamil Nadu is already grappling with the effects of the ongoing northeast monsoon, which has brought 14 percent excess rainfall this season. The state recorded 447 mm of rainfall, exceeding the average of 393 mm, while Chennai alone witnessed 845 mm of rain—a 16 percent increase compared to average rainfall levels. Coimbatore saw a rise of 47 percent in rainfall, further highlighting the intensity of the ongoing weather patterns.

Agricultural Impact and Regional Preparedness



The consistent rainfall in the region has had a mixed impact on agriculture. While the extra rain has benefited farmers in some areas, it has also caused widespread flooding in others, damaging crops and farmland. With the possibility of more heavy rain and thunderstorms in the coming days, local authorities and residents have been urged to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Ongoing Vigilance Required



As the weather system in the Bay of Bengal moves toward the Tamil Nadu coast, authorities and residents must stay prepared for potential disruptions. The IMD’s forecast of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds could lead to flooding and other weather-related hazards. The ongoing northeast monsoon has already increased rainfall significantly this season, and further heavy rainfall is expected to exacerbate the situation.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal will continue to be closely monitored, with Cyclone Alerts in place to ensure that fishermen and coastal residents are adequately warned. The government and local officials are expected to continue to provide updates and take measures to protect lives and property from the impacts of this developing weather system.