Met dept predicts rainfall for parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 13

The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall for parts of Andhra Pradesh on election day (May 13), accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Amaravati: The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall for parts of Andhra Pradesh on election day (May 13), accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

It has predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging up to a speed of 50 km per hour (kmph) in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Similar weather has been predicted for three more days from May 14.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level,” said the Meteorological Department in a release.

Further, it observed that lower tropospheric southerly and south westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Mid-summer showers cooled Vijayawada, Undavalli, Tadepalli and other places in the vicinity today.

According to the Meteorological Department, Amaravati witnessed 15 mm rainfall today.

