Meta Announces 50,000 Km Undersea Cable Project to Boost India’s Digital Connectivity

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move to enhance global digital infrastructure, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced its ambitious 50,000-kilometer undersea cable project, ‘Project Waterworth.’

This initiative aims to strengthen digital connectivity between India and the United States while expanding high-speed internet access across multiple continents.

Meta’s Project Waterworth: Expanding Digital Frontiers

Project Waterworth is set to be the world’s longest subsea cable system, spanning five major continents, including India, the US, Brazil, and South Africa. With cutting-edge technology, this project will provide unparalleled connectivity, facilitating economic cooperation, digital inclusion, and innovation.

According to Meta, the project is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year investment aimed at reinforcing the global digital infrastructure. The subsea cable will use the highest-capacity technology available, significantly enhancing data transmission speeds and reliability across the regions it connects.

Key Features of Project Waterworth

Longest Undersea Cable Network: Spanning over 50,000 km—longer than the Earth’s circumference—the project aims to establish new high-speed digital corridors. High-Capacity Technology: Meta is deploying state-of-the-art technology to ensure the fastest and most efficient data transfer across continents. Deep-Water Routing: The cables will be laid at depths of up to 7,000 meters to minimize risks from maritime activities such as ship anchors and fishing equipment. Enhanced Security Measures: The project includes advanced burial techniques in high-risk fault areas to prevent damage and ensure uninterrupted connectivity. AI-Driven Infrastructure: The network will support the growing demand for artificial intelligence applications, cloud computing, and digital services.

Impact on India’s Digital Economy

India’s digital landscape is rapidly evolving, with increasing demand for high-speed internet and reliable connectivity. Project Waterworth is expected to:

Boost Economic Growth : By enhancing global connectivity, the initiative will attract investments and strengthen India’s role in the global digital economy.

: By enhancing global connectivity, the initiative will attract investments and strengthen India’s role in the global digital economy. Enable Digital Inclusion : With improved internet accessibility, businesses, startups, and remote communities will benefit from seamless connectivity.

: With improved internet accessibility, businesses, startups, and remote communities will benefit from seamless connectivity. Support AI & Cloud Innovation : The robust infrastructure will drive advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and emerging technologies.

: The robust infrastructure will drive advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and emerging technologies. Improve Online Services: Faster, more reliable internet will enhance user experiences on digital platforms, including video streaming, social media, and online transactions.

Meta’s Commitment to India’s Digital Future

Meta has consistently invested in India’s digital ecosystem, from initiatives supporting small businesses to expanding internet accessibility in rural areas. The company’s official spokesperson emphasized that Project Waterworth reaffirms Meta’s commitment to economic development, resilient infrastructure, and technological advancement in India.

“Driven by India’s growing demand for digital services, this investment will strengthen the country’s position as a global digital leader and empower millions with high-speed connectivity,” the spokesperson added.

The Future of Global Digital Infrastructure

Subsea cable systems are the backbone of global digital communication, carrying over 95% of intercontinental internet traffic. Project Waterworth is poised to revolutionize digital connectivity, ensuring seamless data transmission for businesses, governments, and individuals worldwide.

With completion expected by the end of the decade, Meta’s undersea cable project will be instrumental in shaping the future of digital communication, supporting the next generation of AI-driven applications, and bridging the global digital divide.

Stay tuned for more updates on Project Waterworth and its impact on India’s digital transformation.