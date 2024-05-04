‘Methagu’ Music Composer Praveen Kumar Passes Away at 28

Hyderabad: The music industry mourns the untimely demise of budding music composer Praveen Kumar, who tragically passed away on Thursday morning. At just 28 years old, Kumar succumbed to a prolonged illness, reportedly related to kidney complications.

Kumar, known for his work primarily in Tamil cinema, gained recognition for his musical talents, particularly his compositions for the 2021 film “Methagu.” His innovative approach to music earned him praise and admiration within the industry.

Born in Vadakku Vaasal, Thanjavur, Kumar’s journey in the world of music began as a keyboard player, eventually paving the way for his career as a composer. His composition ‘Thamizhukku Amudhendru Per’ from the film “Methagu” resonated with audiences and established him as a promising talent in the industry.

Aside from his notable work in “Methagu,” Kumar lent his musical expertise to several other projects, including “Raakadhan” (2023), “Raayar Parambarai” (2023), “Kakkan” (2023), and “Bumper” (2023).

Reports indicate that Kumar had been battling health issues for some time, undergoing treatment at a private hospital before his unfortunate demise at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai.

As news of Kumar’s passing spreads, tributes pour in from colleagues, friends, and fans, highlighting the profound impact of his contributions to the world of music. The loss of such a young and talented artist leaves a void in the industry, but his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring musicians for years to come.