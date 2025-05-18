Mexican Navy Ship Cuauhtemoc Crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, Injuring 22

New York: A dramatic accident unfolded on Saturday night when the Mexican Navy training ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping all three of its towering masts and injuring 22 people, including four seriously, according to officials.

The vessel, a prominent sailing ship used for naval training, was preparing to depart New York City for Reykjavik, Iceland as part of an international goodwill tour when it struck the bridge. Eyewitnesses captured the shocking incident on video, showing the masts breaking as the ship moved beneath the span on the East River.

22 Injured as Masts Snap on Iconic Brooklyn Bridge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that while 19 crew members required medical treatment, the historic Brooklyn Bridge, which has been in operation since 1883, sustained no major structural damage. The bridge was temporarily closed to traffic but reopened after an initial inspection found it safe.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “chaotic and surreal,” with several sailors left dangling in harnesses from the damaged rigging high above the deck. Despite the frightening moment, no one fell into the river, officials said.

Cause of Brooklyn Bridge Collision Under Investigation

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the impact occurred near the Brooklyn side of the East River. Videos show the Cuauhtemoc sailing at a significant speed before its 160-foot-tall main mast collided with the bridge’s understructure.

The Cuauhtemoc, a 297-foot-long and 40-foot-wide tall ship, is often referred to as “The Ambassador and Knight of the Seas.” It was built in 1982 and serves as a training vessel for cadets from Mexico’s naval academy.

Vessel Held in East River After Collision

After the incident, the ship drifted toward the shore and was stabilized by a tugboat between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. The Mexican Navy reported that 277 people were aboard at the time of the accident.

The ship had recently docked at Pier 17 in New York and was open for public tours through May 17. Its international route included stops in 15 countries and 22 ports, such as Havana (Cuba), Cozumel (Mexico), Kingston (Jamaica), Bordeaux (France), and Aberdeen (Scotland).

Mexican Officials Coordinating With NYC Authorities

The Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry and Mexican Consulate in New York issued statements confirming that they are in contact with local officials and are providing support to those affected. The consulate reaffirmed the Cuauhtemoc’s symbolic role in representing Mexico abroad.

Brooklyn Bridge Traffic Resumes After Inspection

The Brooklyn Bridge, which carries over 100,000 vehicles and 32,000 pedestrians daily, saw traffic temporarily halted during the emergency response. Following a structural check, city officials deemed the bridge safe and allowed traffic to resume.