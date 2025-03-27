MGAT Hosts ‘Pride of Telangana’ Awards, Promotes Drug-Free Society

Hyderabad: The Masters Games Association of Telangana (MGAT), recognized by NITI Aayog, Government of India, successfully organized the prestigious ‘Pride of Telangana’ Awards at Olympic Bhavan, LB Stadium.

The event honored 55 distinguished nominees and felicitated eminent sports personalities from various disciplines.

Celebrating Excellence in Sports

The ‘Pride of Telangana’ Awards aim to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of athletes who have brought honor to the state through their dedication and achievements. The Masters Games Association of Telangana, a key organization promoting sports among veterans, seeks to inspire the younger generation and strengthen the sporting culture within the state.

Among the eminent guests present at the event were:

Dr. Kolan Jagajeevan Reddy , Vice Chairman, Masters Games & Sports Federation India (MGSFI)

, Vice Chairman, Masters Games & Sports Federation India (MGSFI) Rajendra Prasad , President, MGAT

, President, MGAT Dr. Y. Rama Rao , Secretary, MGAT

, Secretary, MGAT Dr. Prasad

S.N. Reddy, President, Telangana School Association

Spreading Awareness on Drug Prevention Through Sports

One of the primary objectives of the event was to raise awareness about the rising drug menace affecting today’s youth and to highlight the role of sports in building a drug-free society.

Speakers at the event expressed their deep concerns over the increasing drug usage among children and adolescents. They emphasized that tackling this issue is a collective responsibility, not just of the government but also of parents, educators, and society as a whole.

They urged parents to take proactive steps in monitoring their children’s activities and encouraging them to participate in sports as a means to stay engaged and away from harmful influences.

Sports as a Tool for Positive Change

The Masters Games Association of Telangana strongly believes that sports can play a transformative role in shaping young minds, promoting discipline, and keeping children away from negative distractions like drug abuse. The association continues to organize sporting events and awareness programs to foster a healthier and more active community.

Future Initiatives

The MGAT announced plans to collaborate with schools, colleges, and local communities to promote anti-drug campaigns through sports. They aim to conduct workshops, counseling sessions, and competitive sporting events that emphasize the importance of a drug-free lifestyle.