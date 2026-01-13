MI London signs up trio of Surrey superstars for new era of The Hundred

Mumbai: Reigning champions MI London have signed up three of the best T20 players in England — Sam Curran, Will Jacks in the men’s team, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in their women’s team — for their newly re-branded teams in The Hundred.

Sam Curran has been retained and will captain MI London in the new era of The Hundred, and will be joined by Surrey team-mate Will Jacks, another retention, at the reigning champions. Surrey’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge, one of England’s greatest ever T20 cricketers, is the first signing for the women’s team.

Curran, Surrey’s T20 captain, has more than 5,000 runs and nearly 300 wickets in the format, winning the 2022 T20 World Cup for England with a Player of the Match performance. He has a wealth of experience in global cricket, playing regularly in the IPL, BBL, and SA20 in 2023, playing for MI Cape Town.

The all-rounder developed through the Surrey Talent Pathway and has played over 100 times across formats for England. Curran has captaincy experience at the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab, as well as leading the Desert Vipers to the ILT20 title at the start of the year. Curran has been ever-present at the Kia Oval during the Hundred and was a crucial part of the Oval Invincibles’ three-peat of titles.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is a legend of England cricket, having won the 2017 World Cup, and is the leading run-scorer in IT20 Cricket for her country. She won the inaugural Vitality Blast title with Surrey in 2025 and picked up more silverware over Christmas as her Hobart Hurricanes won their first WBBL trophy. In the Hundred, Wyatt-Hodge is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition’s history and has taken her side to four finals, winning the title in 2023 with a Player of the Match performance.

Will Jacks is another Surrey Talent Pathway graduate who has gone on to represent his country in all formats. Jack is Surrey’s second-highest run-scorer of all time in T20 cricket and has centuries in all three formats for the Three Feathers. He currently represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has extensive franchise cricket experience in the Big Bash, SA20, and ILT20.

The powerful opener also bowls handy off-spin with 80 wickets in T20 cricket to go with more than 6,000 runs in the format. Like Curran, Jacks has played for the Oval Invincibles in every year of the Hundred and is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the competition’s history.

Later, skipper Sam Curran expressed his thoughts on the beginning of a new chapter in The Hundred: “It was very exciting when I found out that MI were joining the Oval Invincibles.”

“MI have had such a huge amount of success around the world, and Surrey, being my home clu,b has a huge amount of trophies and tradition. I am really hoping we can fill the stadiums and bring some more trophies to the cabinet that’s got so many already,” he was quoted as saying by MI London in a statement.

Talking about the decision to retain the three Surrey players, Akash Ambani, Team Owner, MI London, said, “MI London marks an exciting new chapter in taking the Mumbai Indians brand global and our journey in The Hundred. With world-class talent across the men’s and women’s teams – including Sam Curran, Will Jacks and Danni Wyatt-Hodge – and a strong connection to Surrey, MI London brings together elite cricket, local identity and MI’s winning culture. The ethos of excellence, consistency, and success that defines the Mumbai Indians will continue to shape how we play and entertain fans in the UK and around the world.”

MI London Chair Oli Slipper said, “This is a real statement of intent from our playing teams. In Sam and Will, we have signed two of the best English white-ball cricketers there are. They know what it means to step out in front of home fans at the Kia Oval and win trophies for their supporters.

“Danni is a fan favourite in south London with her performances for Surrey and England and has already tasted success at the Kia Oval. She’s been prolific in The Hundred and is one of the most exciting players in the game,” he added.

“I am also excited for supporters to be introduced to the new look and feel of our Hundred team. We have developed a brand that combines the history, heritage, and prestige of the MI family but also brings the youthful vibrancy of the Oval Invincibles that made it one of the most recognisable sides in the competition,” he added.

The new look for the MI London team has also been released, capturing the spirit and vibrancy of the Oval Invincibles, combined with the iconic Mumbai Indians. The new brand features the youthful and vibrant mint green that was synonymous with success in The Hundred, as well as the blue and gold of the Mumbai Indians and MI franchise teams across the world.

The logo incorporates the iconic shape of the Kia Oval and includes elements of the Oval Invincibles logo with the repetition of London and the spark replicated twice in the roundel that surrounds the MI monogram.