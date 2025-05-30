MI Win Toss, Opt to Bat in IPL Eliminator Against GT

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator match held at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Key Changes in Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians have made notable changes by including Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Raj Angad Bawa in their playing XI.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have introduced Washington Sundar and Kusal Mendis into their squad for this crucial clash.

Stakes High for Qualifier 2

The winner of this Eliminator will move on to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.