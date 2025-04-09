Michael Bracewell Cracks Top 5 in ICC Men’s All-Rounder Rankings

Dubai: New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell has surged into the top five of the ICC Men’s All-Rounder Rankings following a standout performance in the final ODI against Pakistan.

Bracewell Shines with Bat and Ball in Series Sweep

The 34-year-old played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s 3-0 ODI series win, smashing a quick-fire 59 off just 40 balls in the final match. His explosive knock included one four and six sixes, helping the Black Caps post a competitive 264/8 in 42 overs.

Key Wicket Further Boosts All-Rounder Ranking

Bracewell also contributed with the ball, taking the wicket of Faheem Ashraf and finishing with figures of 1/39 in eight overs. His all-round brilliance earned him a jump of two spots in the ICC All-Rounder Rankings, now sitting at 5th with 246 rating points—making him the highest-ranked New Zealander, ahead of Mitchell Santner who is placed 6th.

Bracewell Makes Gains in Batting Rankings

In addition to his all-rounder rise, Bracewell climbed 12 places in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, now occupying the 89th spot. He maintained his 18th position in the ICC Bowling Rankings.

Shubman Gill Remains Top ODI Batter

India’s Shubman Gill continues to dominate the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, holding onto the No. 1 spot. He is followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Indian captain Rohit Sharma in second and third place, respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan and Ben Sears Also Make Strides

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan moved up two places to No. 21 in the batting rankings after a consistent series. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Ben Sears was the standout performer among bowlers. His five-wicket haul in the final ODI propelled him up 64 spots in the ICC Bowling Rankings, now entering the top 100. Sears was also named Player of the Series with 10 wickets across the three ODIs.