Middle East News | Jordan sends fresh humanitarian aid to Gaza

Amman: Jordan announced that a new humanitarian aid convoy, comprising 50 trucks, had entered northern Gaza.

The aid convoy was dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, in cooperation with the World Food Programme and supported by several organisations and institutions, according to a statement by the charity organisation on Saturday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The convoy carried food parcels, tents, blankets, clothes, and health packages, which would be distributed through partner associations and organisations in the Strip.

“Jordan will not stop providing humanitarian aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, which we consider a national duty,” said Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation Hussein Al-Shibli.

According to Al-Shibli, the total number of aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip has reached 2,474.