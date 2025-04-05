Midnight Mayhem by Drunk Youths! Citizens Urge Hyderabad CP for Action Across All Divisions

Hyderabad: A group of intoxicated youths created a public nuisance late at night in Venkateshwara Nagar, located near Bapuji High School, under the jurisdiction of Jagadgiri Gutta Police Station in Quthbullapur, Greater Hyderabad. The incident has left local residents shaken and concerned about safety in the area.

Locals Confronted and Harassed by Youths

According to reports, the group was consuming alcohol in the street and disturbing the peace, causing panic among residents. When questioned by concerned locals, the inebriated individuals allegedly reacted aggressively, further escalating the situation. This unruly behavior has now become a recurring issue in the colony, according to residents.

Incident Captured on CCTV, Goes Viral

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online and is rapidly circulating on social media. The video shows the group of youths shouting, creating a commotion, and intimidating passersby during the late-night hours.

Netizens Demand Swift Police Action

Netizens have expressed their outrage, urging the police to take strict action against the miscreants. Many users tagged Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand on social media, demanding increased patrolling and stricter enforcement to curb such incidents.

Calls for Citywide Crackdown on Illegal Activities

Frequent complaints of similar incidents in various divisions of the city have led residents to call for a fresh round of “Cordon and Search” operations to control the growing nuisance of street drinking and public disturbances.