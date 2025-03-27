Milk Prices Set to Rise from April 1: Farmers to Benefit

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a ₹4 per litre hike in milk prices across the state, effective from April 1. This move, aimed at supporting the state’s dairy farmers, will impact daily consumers in Bengaluru and other cities as the cost of milk and curd increases.

Nandini Milk and Curd to Cost More

Following the revision, all Nandini brand milk variants and curd will see a price increase:

Toned Milk (Blue Pack): ₹46/litre (from ₹42)

₹46/litre (from ₹42) Homogenized Milk: ₹47/litre (from ₹43)

₹47/litre (from ₹43) Cow Milk (Green Pack): ₹50/litre (from ₹46)

₹50/litre (from ₹46) Shubham Milk (Saffron Pack): ₹52/litre (from ₹48)

₹52/litre (from ₹48) Curd: ₹54/kg (from ₹50)

Farmers’ Longstanding Demand Finally Met

The price hike comes after months of pressure from dairy farmers and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). They cited rising production and maintenance costs and urged the government to revise procurement prices to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was initially hesitant, he promised that any increase would benefit farmers directly. With the Cabinet’s approval, the entire ₹4 increment will go straight to farmers, avoiding intermediaries.

Government Clarifies Intent Behind Hike

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna clarified that the state will not profit from this decision. “There was demand from farmers and milk producers. Consumers need to cooperate with us. This hike is for the benefit of the farmers,” he said.

What It Means for Consumers

For households, small eateries, and tea vendors, the price increase will lead to higher monthly expenses. Dairy-based products like tea, coffee, and sweets may also see a rise in cost. However, the decision is being seen as a necessary step to support Karnataka’s dairy economy.

Can the Dairy Sector Sustain the Pressure?

As the revised prices take effect, it remains to be seen whether the move will bring long-term stability to the dairy sector or spark further hikes in related products. With the government promising to monitor the industry closely, the focus remains on balancing farmer welfare and consumer affordability.