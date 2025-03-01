Millions of Muslims in Indonesia Mark Start of Ramadan with Prayers

Jakarta: Muslims across Indonesia are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan with shopping, traditional festivities, and special prayers. Markets are bustling with shoppers buying sweets and new clothes, while families prepare for pre-dawn meals and elaborate iftar gatherings.

Unique Regional Traditions

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, observes Ramadan with diverse customs across its 17,000 islands. Traditions include nighttime parades, family grave cleanings, and communal meals. During the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and other activities.

Official Announcement and Prayers

Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar confirmed Friday that Ramadan would begin on Saturday, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Aceh. Shortly after the announcement, mosques filled with worshippers offering tarawih prayers. Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, saw tens of thousands gather in devotion.

Torchlight Parades and Cultural Unity

The start of Ramadan is marked with vibrant celebrations. In Tangerang, hundreds participated in a torchlight parade, carrying flares and singing Islamic songs accompanied by the rebana, an Arabic percussion instrument.

Muslim worshippers in Indonesia held their first tarawih prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque. pic.twitter.com/MF8qXCNx6O — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 28, 2025

Chinese Indonesian communities also joined the festivities, performing the traditional barongsai or lion dance, typically associated with Chinese New Year. The performance aimed to promote religious unity and tolerance.

Economic Concerns Amid Rising Costs

While Ramadan is a time of joy and togetherness, economic concerns loom over many Indonesians. Rising food prices, including imported staples like wheat, sugar, and beef, have left some worried about managing expenses during the holy month.

“Everything to do with cooking is rising day by day,” said Asih Mulyawati, a mother of two from Tangerang. Despite inflation, markets such as Tanah Abang in Jakarta remain packed with shoppers purchasing clothes, shoes, and sweets ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Indonesia’s Trade Ministry attributes the price surge to global commodity trends and supply chain disruptions, but many blame government policies for increasing fuel and electricity costs.

As the holy month begins, millions in Indonesia embrace the spirit of Ramadan, balancing faith, tradition, and economic challenges.