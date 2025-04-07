Millions of Ration Cards Face Cancellation By Indian Government: Know the Reason and Act Fast

The Indian government has announced that millions of ration cards face cancellation if beneficiaries fail to complete mandatory e-KYC verification by April 30, 2025. This move aims to curb fraud and streamline subsidized food distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Also Read: Big Relief for Card Holders as Govt Announces Fresh Update

Millions of Ration Cards Face Cancellation: Government Sets Final e-KYC Deadline

Why Millions of Ration Cards Face Cancellation

The government identified duplicate and ineligible ration cards as a major hurdle in ensuring fair food grain distribution. To address this, biometric e-KYC was introduced. Despite three deadline extensions since October 2024, over millions nationwide remain non-compliant due to:

Technical failures in e-POS machines.

in e-POS machines. Persistent server downtimes .

. Lack of awareness about the process.

“This is the final deadline,” stated a senior official. “No further extensions will be granted.”

Also Read: Ration Card e-KYC: How to Complete the Process – A Step-by-Step

How to Prevent Your Ration Card from Being Cancelled

Visit Your Ration Shop: All family members listed on the card must appear in person. Carry Updated Aadhaar Cards: Ensure names and details match the ration card. Complete Biometric Verification: Use the upgraded FourG e-POS machines to scan fingerprints.

Note: Only verified households will retain access to subsidized wheat, rice, sugar, and other essentials.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Jalgaon District : 8,39,552 cardholders yet to comply.

: 8,39,552 cardholders yet to comply. Low-Income Families: Risk losing access to affordable food supplies.

A ration dealer in Maharashtra shared, “Many families delayed due to machine errors, but time is running out.”

3 Critical Reasons to Act Before April 30

No More Extensions: The government has ruled out further deadline relaxations. Avoid Financial Hardship: Cancelled cards mean buying essentials at market rates. Simplified Process: Technical teams are resolving e-POS glitches on priority.

What Happens After the Deadline?

Unverified cards will be permanently removed from the system. Reapplying is a lengthy process with no guaranteed approval. Several States across the Country are conducting camps to assist vulnerable groups.

With April 30, 2025, as the last date, beneficiaries must act swiftly. Visit your ration shop, complete e-KYC, and safeguard your family’s food security.