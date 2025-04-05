5 Killed, Including 13-Year-Old Girl, in Minibus Crash Near Nelogi Cross in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: In a tragic road accident, five people including a 13-year-old girl lost their lives when a minibus rammed into a stationary lorry near Nelogi Cross in Jevargi taluk of Karnataka during the early hours of Saturday.

Victims Were En Route to Dargah in Kalaburagi

According to police reports, the mini bus was carrying passengers from Bagalkot who were on their way to a dargah in Kalaburagi. The accident occurred around 3:30 AM, when the driver of the stationary lorry had stopped to replace a punctured tyre.

As per initial information, the mini bus crashed into the lorry from behind, causing significant damage and multiple casualties.

Several Injured, Driver on the Run

Several others were injured in the accident and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu stated that the mini bus driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

A case has been registered and police are making efforts to trace the absconding driver.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and visibility during night-time travel, especially on highways.