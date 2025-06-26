Minibus Overturns on Hyderabad to Srisailam Trip, Multiple Pilgrims Injured

Hyderabad: A private mini bus carrying 40 passengers from Hyderabad to Srisailam overturned on Thursday morning near Domalapenta in Amrabad Mandal, located in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

The accident has left several passengers injured, with some reportedly in serious condition.

Brake Failure Led to Loss of Control, Collision With Cars

According to local villagers, the bus experienced brake failure while approaching Domalapenta Bus Stop. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with two oncoming cars before overturning a short distance ahead.

Eyewitnesses stated that the driver tried to stop the bus, but due to mechanical failure, he was unable to avoid the crash.

Injured Passengers Shifted to Hospital for Treatment

Several passengers suffered serious injuries, while others sustained minor wounds. Emergency teams and local volunteers rushed to the site and helped transport the injured to a nearby hospital where they were given first aid and medical attention.

Police Launch Rescue Operations and Begin Investigation

Local police reached the accident spot shortly after being alerted. They initiated rescue operations, cleared the road, and launched a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident. The focus will be on the vehicle’s maintenance status and possible negligence.