Telangana

Minister Adluri Laxman Challenges Harish Rao, Dares Him to Swear on His Claims About Cabinet Discussions

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Laxman questioned the credibility of Harish Rao’s allegations and demanded an unconditional apology.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 16:44
Minister Adluri Laxman Challenges Harish Rao, Dares Him to Swear on His Claims About Cabinet Discussions
Minister Adluri Laxman Challenges Harish Rao, Dares Him to Swear on His Claims About Cabinet Discussions

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Minister Adluri Laxman on Tuesday openly challenged BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao over his recent remarks concerning cabinet proceedings.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Laxman questioned the credibility of Harish Rao’s allegations and demanded an unconditional apology.

The minister raised pointed questions, asking whether Harish Rao could swear on a god or on personal matters that his claims were true. Laxman stated that he was willing to take an oath on his parents and assured that no personal matters were discussed in the cabinet meeting, stressing that rumors and misleading statements about cabinet affairs were a crime.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Owaisi Warns Against Misuse of AIMIM’s Name, Urges Voters to Back Development

Laxman also criticized the BRS leadership, accusing them of making inappropriate comments on cabinet decisions. He recalled that when the BRS was in power, more than 600 FIRs were registered against Congress social media activists, and the previous government had taken harsh action against Osmania University students.

He further cited the handcuffing of farmers and attacks on Dalits as examples of the BRS government’s alleged oppressive behavior over the past decade.

The minister’s remarks underline the escalating political confrontation between the ruling Congress ministers and the BRS leadership ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 16:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button