Minister Adluri Laxman Challenges Harish Rao, Dares Him to Swear on His Claims About Cabinet Discussions

Hyderabad: Telangana Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Minister Adluri Laxman on Tuesday openly challenged BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao over his recent remarks concerning cabinet proceedings.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Laxman questioned the credibility of Harish Rao’s allegations and demanded an unconditional apology.

The minister raised pointed questions, asking whether Harish Rao could swear on a god or on personal matters that his claims were true. Laxman stated that he was willing to take an oath on his parents and assured that no personal matters were discussed in the cabinet meeting, stressing that rumors and misleading statements about cabinet affairs were a crime.

Laxman also criticized the BRS leadership, accusing them of making inappropriate comments on cabinet decisions. He recalled that when the BRS was in power, more than 600 FIRs were registered against Congress social media activists, and the previous government had taken harsh action against Osmania University students.

He further cited the handcuffing of farmers and attacks on Dalits as examples of the BRS government’s alleged oppressive behavior over the past decade.

The minister’s remarks underline the escalating political confrontation between the ruling Congress ministers and the BRS leadership ahead of the forthcoming elections.