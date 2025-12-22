Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin Attends Telangana Inter-District T20 Tournament

Munsif News 24×7 | Mahabubnagar: Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin attended the Kaka Venkataswamy Memorial Telangana Inter-District T20 Cricket Tournament in Mahabubnagar as the Chief Guest, highlighting the need to strengthen grassroots cricket across Telangana.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister said district-level cricket tournaments are vital for identifying young talent and giving players the competitive exposure needed to reach higher levels.

Focus on Grassroots Cricket Development

Addressing players and officials, Mohammed Azharuddin stressed that:

District-level tournaments help discover young and emerging talent

Properly maintained cricket grounds are essential

Regular competitions create players capable of representing Telangana and India

He encouraged sports authorities to continue investing in infrastructure and opportunities for young cricketers.

Tournament Details: 29 Teams, 55 Matches

The Telangana Inter-District T20 Tournament is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and will begin on December 22.

Key highlights of the tournament:

Participation of 29 district teams

A total of 55 matches

Matches scheduled across various districts of Telangana

The tournament aims to provide a strong platform for district-level players to showcase their skills.

Praise for Organisers and Local Leadership

The Minister appreciated the efforts of:

Mahabubnagar District Cricket Association

District administration

Local leadership, including Jaidender Reddy

He said such coordinated efforts are crucial for promoting sports at the grassroots level.

Message to Young Players

Mohammed Azharuddin extended his best wishes to all participating teams and urged young cricketers to play with:

Discipline

Dedication

Sportsmanship

He said success in sports requires patience, hard work, and respect for the game.

Dignitaries Present

Several prominent leaders and officials attended the programme, including:

Ponnam Prabhakar , Minister for Transport and BC Welfare

, Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Venkati Srihari , Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries

, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Senior HCA officials

District administrators and sports fraternity members

