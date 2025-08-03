Karnataka Minister Claims Tipu Sultan Built KRS Dam — What Do the History Books Say?

Karnataka Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s claim that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation for the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has triggered a major political and historical controversy in the state. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and several prominent historians have strongly criticized the statement, calling it factually incorrect.

Yaduveer described Mahadevappa’s remarks as “ridiculous” and accused him of attempting to distort history for political gain. “There is no historical evidence to suggest that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation of the KRS Dam. Everyone knows who was actually responsible for building it,” he said.

He pointed out that historical records credit the construction of the KRS Dam to the Mysore royal family, particularly Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who turned the vision into reality. “No teacher, historian, or book has ever made such a claim about Tipu Sultan,” Yaduveer emphasized.

He alleged that Mahadevappa’s statement was aimed at polarizing voters along religious lines. “Tipu Sultan fought several wars, and there are documented instances of temple destruction during his reign. Only a few temples, such as those in Srirangapatna and Nanjangud, were allowed to function. This statement is an attempt to mislead the public,” he added.

Renowned historian Talakadu Chikka Rangegowda also rejected Mahadevappa’s claim. “It is unfortunate that someone familiar with Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology would make such an uninformed remark,” he said.

Rangegowda clarified that while Tipu Sultan may have had the vision to build a dam in the KRS region, he neither initiated nor laid any foundation for such a project. “It remained just a dream. Tipu had no financial or administrative involvement,” he noted.

According to historians, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar initiated the dam’s construction using British engineering methods, despite initial opposition from the British authorities. The royal family, especially Queen Mother Kempa Nanjammanni and his wife, pledged their jewelry to fund the project. The dam was completed in 1924—entirely without Tipu Sultan’s involvement.

“This project was the result of the Maharaja of Mysore’s vision and leadership. Tipu Sultan played no role in its development. Twisting historical facts for political purposes is unacceptable,” historians concluded.